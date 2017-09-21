You Should Skip Shampoo If You Dye Your Hair Blonde

Skip Shampoo If You Dye Your Hair Blonde

By
Photo: Katie Thompson. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Lisa DeTemple didn’t always have baby blonde hair. The RealReal luxury consultant’s natural color is an ashy brown that she’s dyed every six weeks for years. It’s nothing short of a miracle that her hair has stayed healthy and thick. How does she do it? For one, she doesn’t use shampoo. Below, DeTemple explains.

In my shower you’ll find: Hairstory’s New Wash and Bumble and Bumble’s Super Rich Conditioner.

I wash my hair: once or twice a week. My hair is not oily and it’s not good to wash your hair that much!

Photo: Katie Thompson. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

A rundown of my hair regimen looks like: After I shower, I always put in some type of oil and then Moroccanoil cream and then air dry. I never blow-dry my hair.

The worst thing I ever did to my hair was: get stripey highlights.

The best thing I ever did to my hair was: finally bite the bullet and become a platinum double process.

Photo: Katie Thompson. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

I trim my hair every: three months.

My hairstylist is: Tommy Lovell (cut) and Liz Lovell (color) at Whiteroom Salon in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The most important thing people with hair like me should know: If you are dying your hair as much as I do, use heat as little as possible. Also try and hydrate it as much as you can. I also surf, so if you’re in the water or sun as much as I am, you have to make sure you are taking care of it.

What I love most about my hair is: that somehow I was gifted with the strongest hair that allows me to bleach it every six weeks. My hairstylist can’t believe how it stays this healthy with what I do to it.

Production Credits:
Photos by Katie Thompson
Hair by Lucas Wilson using Bumble and Bumble
Makeup by Eric Vosburg 
Produced by Biel Parklee 
Hair Assistant: Sergio Estrada
Makeup Assistant: David Rivera

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

You Should Skip Shampoo If You Dye Your Hair Blonde