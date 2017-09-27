With just one city left to go before this Fashion Month comes to a close, we’re still reeling from all the hits our eyes devoured back on our home turf. From September 7 to 14, New York Fashion Week showcased a throng of top-class designers – from timeless legends to innovative freshmen – in quick succession. And in the short days since, we’ve been compiling our wish list for spring 2018. If you, too, have been unable to stop thinking about the looks you loved most, there’s a good chance you’ll find them featured in Moda Operandi’s ongoing post-runway trunk shows, where you can secure the pieces many of the best designers showed or presented.

Click through below for a selection of our favorite designs – broken out by designer and trunk show dates – on sale now on the site.