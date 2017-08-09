See the Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Fashion Week officially kicked off yesterday (though Rachel Comey and Tom Ford showed their spring 2018 collections the day before). The weather was sunny and cool, giving everyone a good excuse to bust out their best new fall clothes. Menswear-inspired blazers were a big trend, especially fitting since Calvin Klein was that evening. Also making an appearance: the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration, Balenciaga’s best and brightest florals, and Gucci bags galore. Click ahead to see the best looks.
Comments