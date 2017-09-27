See the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum.

As the fashion crowd traded Gucci for Dior, they also traded maximalism for that elusive French je ne sais quoi. But that doesn’t mean boring.

While her friend opted for a more traditional suit, Alicia Padron went the retro route in electric colors and ’80s inspired accessories. For countless others, the berets were out in full force (in a chic, non-stereotypical way, promise). They topped off sheer maxi dresses, Canadian tuxedos, and crop tops. Click ahead to see that plus even more fanny packs, sheer corsets, and ladylike dresses.