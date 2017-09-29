While Beyoncé will perform for the first time since giving birth to her twins at an October 17 benefit concert for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Grammy-winning singer is currently featured on a new version of the song “Mi Gente.” J Balvin released the new iteration of the track, which also features Willy William, on Thursday. Similar to Beyoncé’s performance for the upcoming benefit concert, this new version of

“Mi Gente” is for a good cause. In case you needed another reason to give the song a listen, other than the addition of Beyoncé, the entirety of her proceeds will be going to charities such as CEMA and UNICEF that are offering relief to hurricane and earthquake victims. Hear the new version of the track above.