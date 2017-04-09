Beyoncé’s Friends Recreate ‘Formation’ Look for Her Birthday

Photo: Beyonce/YouTube

Last night, Jay-Z invited the crowd at his Philadelphia show to serenade Beyoncé in advance of her 36th birthday. Now, Beyoncé’s friends and family have recreated one the Queen’s most popular looks from the music video for her song, “Formation”: oversized black hat, long braids, lots of jewels, and a shoulder-less black top. The photos were shared by the Beylite Instagram account with the message #HappyBirthdayBeyonce.

The women who modeled the look include daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson, former Destiny’s Child stars, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams, mother-in-law, Gloria Carter, sister, Bianca Lawson, and songwriter, Angie Beyincé.

Happy Birthday Beyoncé! Click through for the photos below.

Beyoncé's family and friends recreated her iconic #Formation look for her birthday.