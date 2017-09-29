The Biggest vs. the Smallest Products in Luxury Beauty

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

A series examining the outer edges of style.

What’s more fun than a standard tub of moisturizer? A giant tub. What’s cuter? Try an itty-bitty jar. The fringes of beauty sizing can look weird to an outsider, but there’s a degree of practicality to it. Buyers who want to try a new product can buy tiny vats of expensive creams with fewer regrets. Meanwhile, if you know you’re committed to a product, it makes a certain sense to buy it in a super-size tub. Below, the Cut explores five luxury beauty products available in radical sizes.

A 5-Pound Candle

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

What is it? A five-wick luxury candle from Diptyque that smells like its name: berries. Club Monaco burns a giant candle like this in its SoHo flagship store every day, from morning to night.

How big is it? About the size of a small garbage bin.

How much does it cost? $295

For comparison: It costs $5.76 per ounce and burns at $1.55 per hour. The standard-size Diptyque candle costs $14.17 per ounce and burns at $1.70 per hour, so technically, it’s a deal.

Who needs this thing? Club Monaco, obviously.

Buy Diptyque Baies Outdoor Candle $295, Nordstrom

Micro Tom Ford

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

What is it? Tom Ford lipstick in “Leonardo,” from his Lips & Boys collection. The brand calls the miniature lipsticks “clutch-size.”

How tiny is it? About 30% smaller than a standard tube of lipstick.

How much does it cost? $36

For comparison: The smaller size is actually a better buy than the standard size. At 0.7 ounces, the clutch-size would amount to $514 per ounce, while the 0.1 ounce standard tube amounts to $540 per ounce.

Who needs this thing? Anyone pining for the cheapest Tom Ford beauty item.

Buy Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color $36, Nordstrom

Godzilla Sunscreen

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

What is it? A non-greasy sunscreen for face and body.

How big is it? It weighs slightly over a pound and stands as tall as a gallon of milk.

How much does it cost? $48

For comparison: The standard 2.4-ounce package would cost you $7.92 per ounce. This one amounts to $2.67 per ounce.

Who needs this thing? Everyone! Skin cancer isn’t sexy. It is also deadly.

Buy Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $48, Sephora

A Pint-Size Makeup Sponge

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

What is it? An adorable sponge designed to blend makeup around your eyes and nose.

How tiny is it? A little bigger than a peanut M&M.

How much does it cost? $18 for two sponges.

For comparison: The full-size Beautyblender is $20.

Who needs this thing? Anyone who pays close attention to detail.

Buy Beautyblender Micro Mini $18, Sephora

An Adult and Baby La Mer

Photo: Corey Olsen. Produced by Biel Parklee.

What is it: The world’s most luxurious, most speculated-about moisturizer.

How big is the big one? The 16-ounce jar is slightly smaller than a coffee tin.

How small is the small one? Roughly the size of a racquetball.

How much do they cost? The half-ounce tub is $85, and the enormous luxury size costs $2,095.

For comparison: The smaller jar amounts to $170 per ounce, while the one-pound tub is $127 an ounce. It’s a vaguely better deal, presuming you have two grand to spare.

Who needs this thing? Anyone who wants to brag about using La Mer.

Buy Crème de la Mer $85, Sephora

Production Credits:

Photos by Corey Olsen

Produced by Biel Parklee

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.