Big News on the Way For Blac Chyna’s Rap Career

Photo: 2017 Greg Doherty

Blac Chyna isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Per Page Six, she’s met with four labels to jumpstart her rap career — apparently she has already turned down one deal. An insider said, “there’s going to be big news coming soon.”

Rumors have been circulating about Chyna’s rap career for several weeks. Yung Berg, who wrote “Sexy Can I” and has worked with Nicki Minaj tweeted two weeks ago that Chyna has some hits on the way.

What if I told you @BLACCHYNA got sum hits 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. If we don't my name ain't #Hitmaka — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) August 31, 2017

But not everyone is excited. A source inside the music industry told Page Six, “Yes, she is trying to rap and no, [it’s] horrible. All the majors are listening, and, sadly, she will likely get a deal. If she lands it, somebody will be stupid enough to give her a seven-figure advance.”

Well alrighty then.