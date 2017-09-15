Designers Were Obsessed With Bucket Hats This Fashion Week

Will summer ’18 be the moment of the bucket hat? If New York Fashion Week is any indication, it may be time to clear the cobwebs off the Y2K accessory.

While Insta-famous Generation Z musicians like Yung Lean have been attempting to bring back the bucket hat for some time, high fashion has been slower to embrace the trend. But this season, designers like Michael Kors and Adam Lippes were all about the hats, though their take was more yachting-on-Cape-Cod than skateboarding-in-Long-Beach.

Bucket hats first appeared in Friday’s Matthew Adams Dolan show:

Subsequently, they showed up at Telfar and Adam Lippes:

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree

Rosie Assoulin styled them with long, ruffled evening gowns:

And Michael Kors brought some uptown flavor, pairing them with tailored separates and (why not?) a ruffled Hawaiian lei.