Burberry Brings Back Its Iconic Check Print

Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fas

Today’s Burberry show was held at London’s Old Sessions House, an 18th-century courthouse that has been closed to the public for 100 years. Designer Christopher Bailey brought back the label’s iconic check print in green, navy, and red as trench coats, skirts, hats, and big statement bags. The looks evoked early 2000s nostalgia.

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Celebrity guests included Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, and Anna Wintour, who all wore red check prints. Also there: Kate Moss, Cleo Wade, Edward Enninful, Jourdan Dunn, and Derek Blasberg. Everyone sat on an eclectic mix of antique chairs in various rooms throughout the space, which will house a British photography exhibition curated by Bailey, Lucy Kumara Moore, and Alasdair McLellan. Old Sessions House is currently under renovation and slated to reopen as a food hall with restaurants and bars.

Songs by the very British, ‘80s new wave pop band Pet Shop Boys played throughout the show. Kaia Gerber and other models walked to the group’s greatest hits, including “You Were Always on My Mind” and “It’s a Sin.”

A post shared by NOWFASHION (@nowfashion) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Androgynous designs from Burberry’s previous shows appeared on the runway, too: a single, large rhinestone earring for male and female models, and sequin tops. There were translucent trench coats and faux-fur jackets, rhinestone-embellished sweaters, military jackets, and strappy heels worn with socks.

A post shared by Style_SCMP (@style_scmp) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The Pet Shop Boys’ joyful anthem “Go West” played for the final walk, and Bailey ran through the rooms to wave goodbye to guests.