Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Beyoncé attended Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball on Thursday night in New York, looking absolutely regal in a teal floor-length gown. But much to our surprise, it turns out the new mother of three’s House of CB dress didn’t come at a queen’s price — instead, at only $165, it’s relatively affordable.

The brand’s Serafina draped maxi dress is low-cut, with a high slit. Despite the low price point, House of CB is actually a favorite of other major celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez, according to Elle. Beyoncé was actually pictured wearing a different House of CB dress back in August. But the one she wore to Rihanna’s event would be perfect for any upcoming black-tie events you have on your calendar.