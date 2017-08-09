Calvin Klein’s Front Row Was Filled With Celebs in Denim

View Slideshow Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Billy Farrell/BFA.com

When Kanye and Pharrell showed up to the Met Gala in ripped jeans it was a big deal. But for Raf Simons, the king of high-end, downtown Western wear, everyone from Lupita Nyong’o to Eva Chen to Mahershala Ali showed up to the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2018 show in, well, their Calvins.

Or rather, almost everyone. Anna Wintour and Christina Ricci both opted for dresses with bright accents instead. And duly noted for fall/winter shows: The James Dean look works for Raf and Calvin. Click ahead to see the star-studded front row.