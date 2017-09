The Latest on the Cut

11:06 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s Weatherproof Evening Wear

Dresses to wear in the rain, or something more sinister?

9:54 p.m.

Rag & Bone Ditches Runway Show in Favor of Charitable Look Book

Carolyn Murphy, Maye Musk, Lil Buck and Bobby Cannavale all modeled looks for the charity of their choice.

5:50 p.m.

Watch the Adam Selman Livestream

Enjoy!

5:13 p.m.

Nylon Magazine Is Shutting Down Its Print Edition

The October print issue will be its last.

5:11 p.m.

Betsy DeVos’s Title IX Rollback Is a Victory for Men’s-Rights Groups

Her decision to scrap the “Dear Colleague” letter proves she’s on their side when it comes to campus rape.

4:58 p.m.

Rashida Jones Lands Her First Beauty Job

She’s going to be making funny videos for a drugstore beauty brand.

4:52 p.m.

See Inside the Brooklyn Museum’s Latest Fall Exhibition

“The strength of this show is … proof is often in the eye of the beholder …”

4:43 p.m.

St. Vincent Wore the Most Incredible Dress at the Tiffany Party

It was red vinyl.

4:30 p.m.

Behati Prinsloo on Why She’ll Never Eat Bacon Again

“I’m put off by it. I will stand by that.”

4:22 p.m.

There Are So Many Good Ways to Wear Denim This Fall

Ten pieces that prove denim is more than just jeans.

3:46 p.m.

Hulk Hogan’s Lawyer Has Filed a New Defamation Suit Against Jezebel

Over a May 2016 report about an alleged “cult” that preyed on women.

3:09 p.m.

Betsy DeVos Announces Rollback of Title IX Guidance on Campus Sexual Assault

“The truth is that the system established by the prior administration has failed too many students,” DeVos said.

3:02 p.m.

Nobody Loves Brands More Than Taylor Swift

She’s capitalism’s favorite pop star.

2:59 p.m.

The City-Slicker Version of the Western Trend

Honky-tonk color block.

2:49 p.m.

Martha Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg Love Thom Browne

The designer was honored by the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT.

2:22 p.m.

It’s an All-American Women’s Semifinal at U.S. Open for First Time in Decades

Venus Williams leads a surging pack of Americans at Flushing Meadows.

1:27 p.m.

Poll Finds Literally Nobody Thinks Sean Spicer Is Sexy

He bombed a celebrity popularity poll, scoring a zero in “sexy” and “physically fit.”

1:25 p.m.

Why This Dreamer Risked Deportation to Protest Donald Trump

Basilisa Alonso is one of nine undocumented youths who were arrested for protesting Donald Trump’s repeal of the DACA program.

12:49 p.m.

What Everlane’s Brand-new Jeans Look Like on 5 Different Women

They launch today with a 40,000-person wait list.

12:47 p.m.

Graydon Carter Is Leaving Vanity Fair After 25 Years

The end of an era.