Hear that sound? That’s the faint snoring of socialites, influencers, and celebrities sleeping in the weeklong lull between the VMAs and New York Fashion Week (and fashion month). Just kidding — there’s always time for parties.

Alexa Chung jumped in the pool at her own party, at AG Presents “90s Young Hollywood.” Newly single Nick Viall smized at Wrangler’s 70th anniversary party. Click ahead to see Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, and more in party pics from the week.