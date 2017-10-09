The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 4

Photo: Diana Tsui

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily CliffsNotes below.

DAY FOUR

The fourth day of Fashion Week was all about showmanship. Eckhaus Latta impressed guests with oversize suits and a pregnant model, while Christian Siriano showed crowd-pleasing vibrant gowns on a diverse cast (as Leslie Jones cheered on wildly).

As the night went on, the spectacles got more dramatic. Alexander Wang organized a guerrilla-style show in the middle of Nolita. Philipp Plein entertained thousands in Hammerstein Ballroom, with performances from Future and Teyana Taylor. And then Alexander Wang had another show, this one in Bushwick, followed by Cardi B and Ashanti at the after-party.

The best part? Both served burgers.

I'm not a businessman. I'm a business, man. 💼 #cutfashionweek @eckhaus_latta 🎥: @emiliapetrarca A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

If you've ever said "Life is a party!" then @csiriano's #ss18 collection is the one for you. 🍭 #cutfashionweek 🎥: @lrpeoples A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

New York is the most fun city 🚨 @bellahadid at #wangfest tonight #CUTFASHIONWEEK A post shared by Emily Sundberg (@emilysundberg) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

This is Malik he's selling fashion commemorative T-shirts out of the back of his car at @alexanderwangny in Bushwick 🙏 #nyfw A post shared by Emilia Petrarca (@emiliapetrarca) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

My 2002 self just died watching #jarule and #ashanti perform #alwaysontime at #wangfest. 🙏🏼 #cutfashionweek A post shared by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

@simonmillerusa said their spring show was inspired by the colors of the Congolese jungle. 💛💚💙💜#cutfashionweek A post shared by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

The Cut’s New York Fashion Week Live From the Shows is brought to you by Ippolita.