The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 4

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily CliffsNotes below.
DAY FOUR
The fourth day of Fashion Week was all about showmanship. Eckhaus Latta impressed guests with oversize suits and a pregnant model, while Christian Siriano showed crowd-pleasing vibrant gowns on a diverse cast (as Leslie Jones cheered on wildly).
As the night went on, the spectacles got more dramatic. Alexander Wang organized a guerrilla-style show in the middle of Nolita. Philipp Plein entertained thousands in Hammerstein Ballroom, with performances from Future and Teyana Taylor. And then Alexander Wang had another show, this one in Bushwick, followed by Cardi B and Ashanti at the after-party.
The best part? Both served burgers.
The Cut’s New York Fashion Week Live From the Shows is brought to you by Ippolita.
Comments