Watch Cher and Future Sing Together in a New Gap Ad

Gap ads have improved throughout the years. Where we once had to endure swing dancing in khakis and bad spoken-word poetry, we now have Cher and Future making music together.

This installment of the “Meet Me in the Gap” campaign involves the two artists — one of whom (whose name rhymes with “bear”) recently made headlines for destroying a random Twitter user — sitting on a white staircase that leads to nowhere and singing a rendition of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People.”

Watch them harmonize, below: