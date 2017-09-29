Cindy Crawford and Jasmine Sanders Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Courtesy of Valentino; Getty

This week in Paris, ’90s supermodels and celebrities hit a busy Fashion-Week party circuit. Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell (who walked in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White show) shared dinner, while Claudia Schiffer and Jasmine Sanders met up for a cozy cocktail event with Aquazzura. Ellen von Unwerth, whose portraits of Schiffer contributed to the photographer’s rise to fame in the late ’80s, posed for photos with Pamela Anderson just off the Champs-Élysées, at the art-deco hotel Prince de Galles.

In New York, the Cut co-hosted a party at Kenneth Cole’s Bowery store, celebrating the brand’s latest “Courageous Class” of inspiring people to know and a new line of tech-centric, comfort-driven clothing called Techni-Cole. Other fun party sightings: all the leopard prints at a Kate Spade New York x Man Repeller pop-up shop, which opened on Bleecker Street last night. Who knew there could be so many leopard-print outfits?

Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics of Alexa Chung, Jason Wu, Zosia Mamet and more.