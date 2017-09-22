The Giant Bags of 2007 Have Returned

For the past year or so, handbags have been shrinking smaller and smaller until it felt like they were going to disappear and turn into fanny packs. But Phoebe Philo brought the monster tote back with Céline’s beautiful, oversize fall/winter 2017 canvas shoulder bags. Embrace your ’07 Olsen twin urges and start carrying around all of your stuff in these enormous trend-driven totes.
The Original
Yes, it’s a $1,700 bag made out of canvas. But it’s also the one that started the trend.
The Girly Tote
This cotton-blend bag almost looks like one single piece of ribbon, tied into a tote.
The Best Leather Splurge
Hayward, a heritage brand with family ties to Brooke Hayward and Dennis Hopper, masters the put-together shopper.
The Best Suede Splurge
This celebrity-favorite bag can be folded up and carried as a clutch.
The Biggest Classic Tote
Who doesn’t love a tote bag that’s roughly three times as wide as the model it’s shown on?
The Structured Bucket Bag
Zara proves that “structured tote” doesn’t have to mean it’s a giant rectangle.
The Beach-Bag Upgrade
Staud and Solid and Striped’s cotton top-handle tote is a step up from the canvas L.L. Bean bags of yore.
The Best Downtown Cool
Shocker — Rag & Bone have found a way to make the black leather tote feel fresh.
The Best Color Under $100
A pink so-pale-it’s-almost-neutral hue plus a bucket shape, make this bag unlike any other mega bag on the list.
