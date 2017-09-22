The Giant Bags of 2007 Have Returned

Céline. Photo: Nabile Quenum; Getty Images

For the past year or so, handbags have been shrinking smaller and smaller until it felt like they were going to disappear and turn into fanny packs. But Phoebe Philo brought the monster tote back with Céline’s beautiful, oversize fall/winter 2017 canvas shoulder bags. Embrace your ’07 Olsen twin urges and start carrying around all of your stuff in these enormous trend-driven totes.

The Original

Yes, it’s a $1,700 bag made out of canvas. But it’s also the one that started the trend.

Medium Black Belt Bag in Canvas. $1,700, Celine

The Girly Tote

This cotton-blend bag almost looks like one single piece of ribbon, tied into a tote.

3.1 Phillip Lim Oversized Tie Front Tote $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

The Best Leather Splurge

Hayward, a heritage brand with family ties to Brooke Hayward and Dennis Hopper, masters the put-together shopper.

Striped Shopper by Hayward $1,400, Moda Operandi

The Best Suede Splurge

This celebrity-favorite bag can be folded up and carried as a clutch.

The Row Bindle Suede Shoulder Bag $1,190, Net-a-Porter

The Biggest Classic Tote

Who doesn’t love a tote bag that’s roughly three times as wide as the model it’s shown on?

The Petra Market $395, Everlane

The Structured Bucket Bag

Zara proves that “structured tote” doesn’t have to mean it’s a giant rectangle.

Leather Bucket Bag $90, Zara

The Beach-Bag Upgrade

Staud and Solid and Striped’s cotton top-handle tote is a step up from the canvas L.L. Bean bags of yore.

Solid and Striped + Staud Cotton-Canvas Tote $350, Net-a-Porter

The Best Downtown Cool

Shocker — Rag & Bone have found a way to make the black leather tote feel fresh.

Rag & Bone Walker Leather Tote $450, Nordstrom

The Best Color Under $100

A pink so-pale-it’s-almost-neutral hue plus a bucket shape, make this bag unlike any other mega bag on the list.

Glamorous Blush Drawstring Duffle Shoulder Bag $45, ASOS

