George and Amal Clooney Didn’t Mind Having Their Picture Taken This Weekend

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The world still hasn’t gotten a good look at George and Amal Clooney’s three month old twins, Alexander and Ella. (The couple has been fiercely protective of the babies so far, and George threatened to sue any paparazzi who stole a shot of the twins, after grainy photos appeared in the French magazine Voici.)

But this weekend, the pair briefly satiated paparazzi as they stepped out in their first public appearance since having the twins, for the premiere of George’s new film Suburbicon, at the Venice Film Festival.

George even teased their personalities in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him,” George said to Matt Damon during a joint interview. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

Describing his daughter Ella, Clooney said, “She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God.”

In the meantime, Amal held off the hounds demanding baby photos by celebrating Venice Film Festival festivities in three different stunning gowns from Italian designers – each situationally appropriate for various Venetian activities. Check out the photos below.

Traveling by Canal:

A Strapless polka-dot dress, by Ermanno Scervino

Photo: Photopix/GC Images

Date Night with a Silver Fox:

Sparkling blue dress, by Missoni

Cameo on a Venetian Red Carpet:

Lilac Gown, by Versace