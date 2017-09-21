Welcome to “Extremes,” a series examining the outer edges of style.

So long, puffers and pea coats. This winter, it’s chic to look like a Muppet straight out of Sesame Street: think Cookie Monster and Big Bird to be more exact, but in the form of a plush faux-fur coat in ultra-saturated colors. You may recall the moment last year when everyone temporarily lost their minds over J.Crew’s bubblegum-pink coat: Instagram’s fashion community was abuzz with countless re-posts, after the jacket debuted at J.Crew’s fall 2016 presentation and became an instant hit.

The fervor for Muppet coats has only grown since then, thanks in part to Jonathan Saunders’s edgy revamp over at DVF. The designer’s faux-fur coats in electric-blue, canary-yellow, and orange were styled over asymmetrical patterned dresses and skirts. By no means are these jackets for the fashionably timid, but if you want an outer layer that will grab everyone’s attention, no one will notice that you’re also wearing sweatpants or a plain T-shirt. DVF’s faux-fur coats are mostly sold out on their site, but thankfully, other designers have taken heed and released their own versions. Scroll to shop our favorites at every budget.

If You Missed That J.Crew Coat

The pink is a little less mauve than J.Crew’s Madison coat from a few seasons back, but the lapels and tailoring have similar proportions. Buy Pink Faux Fur Coat $119, Asos

The Hooded Option

True, during a rainstorm a faux-fur hood is basically useless, but you’ll appreciate it when the chilly winds really pick up. Buy Faux Fur Hooded Coat $120, Spring

The Oversize Fit

Afraid you can’t pull off yellow? The good news is marigold looks amazing on pretty much anyone. Instead of a cropped fit, this coat hits at the thighs and is a bit bulkier for a relaxed, cool look. Buy Jakke Mid Length Faux Fur Coat $222, Asos

The One for Golden Peacocks

The faux-fur coats stole the show during DVF’s fall presentation back in February, and many sizes are currently sold out on their site, which can only mean these will start popping up everywhere. Buy DVF Faux Fur Jacket $595, Saks Fifth Avenue

If You Love Car Coats

A faux-fur coat doesn’t have to mean a cropped length. Free People’s car coat-meets-Cookie Monster option is lighter and collarless, so it’s easier to layer with turtlenecks and blouses. Buy Magnolia Coat $298, Free People

The Cool-Girl Jacket

Can’t commit to just one shade? LPA’s jacket gives any outfit a dash of instant cool. Buy LPA Faux Fur Jacket $328, My Theresa

The Luxurious Designer Buy

Dries Van Noten transforms even the most mundane wardrobe basics into works of art, and this coat is no different. The rich raspberry shade is subtle enough to carry you through the day running errands, without looking garish. Buy Dries Van Noten Short Faux Fur Jacket $1,560, Saks Fifth Avenue

The Technicolor Dream

Winter blues are real, so why not try the designer clothing equivalent of caffeine? Buy Mira Mikati Rainbow Wave Coat $690, Net-a-Porter

A Fresh-Off-the-Runway Favorite

Burberry debuted this strawberry sorbet–colored jacket earlier this month at London Fashion Week, now a few seasons deep into the see-now, buy-now model. The coat is sold out already on Net-a-Porter, so if you want to make it yours we’d suggest heading over to Burberry sooner rather than later. Buy Faux Fur Hooded Jacket $1,795, Burberry

The Trending Piece

Saks Potts is the Danish brand to know, and playful takes on shearling are their specialty. The shearling makes this jacket a little shaggier than the rest, but it’s an interesting spin on texture if you’re looking to experiment. Buy Saks Potts Belted Shearling Coat $1,300, Net-a-Porter

The Cookie Monster Look-Alike

If your daily look is head-to-toe black, shake things up with a dose of royal blue. Buy MSGM Faux Fur Jacket $995, Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.