Nineties icons proved they’re still the ones who know how to party last night at New York Fashion Week. Courtney Love, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen, and Cindy Crawford all gathered at Edun’s store opening on Lafayette Street.
Elsewhere on Lafayette street, Crawford and her daughter Kaia wore matching raw-denim jeans at a party hosted by Re/Done and Levi’s celebrating a partnership with Cindy Crawford. Also there: model Duckie Thot, who made a convincing case for the bra and low-rise jeans look. And Jason Wu launched his beauty collection of gray nail polish in the futuristic lobby of Cadillac House. Click ahead to see Shayne Oliver, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Caroline Vreeland in some of the best party pics from the night.
