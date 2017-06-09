View Slideshow Photo: Nick DeLieto. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

On Tuesday evening, the final performance of “Falls the Shadow,” a two-night-only collection of eight contemporary dance pieces by choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, took place in the rotunda of the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. This was not the first time a dance performance was hosted in the space — Solange Knowles performed “An Ode To” this spring — nor was it creator Daniil Simkin’s first experimentation with video and dance. Simkin, a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, did a similar workshop in January, which used projections that responded to the dancers’ movements.

What set this performance apart, in addition to its unique setting and fusion of mediums, was its costumes, which were designed by Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She worked closely with Simkin, Cerrudo, and the dancers to create garments that moved with them, highlighting the natural lines of their bodies as well as the shadows they create on the dance floor. Though they lacked the bells and whistles of runway attire, the costumes shone in their own way. See them up close, below.