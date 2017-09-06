DACA Recipients Say They Are ‘Here to Stay’

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and children of undocumented immigrants are speaking out after President Trump’s decision to end DACA. This affects about 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children with their families. Congress has six months to come up with a replacement program for DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers. In the interim, Dreamers have no way of knowing whether they can renew their protected status over the next six months.