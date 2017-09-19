The Latest on the Cut

27 mins ago

Fashion’s Edgiest Model in the Season’s Witchiest Looks

Fall has never looked so bold.

10:42 a.m.

Turns Out a Sex-Doll-Rental Service Isn’t a Good Idea After All

A Chinese sex-doll-rental service was recently banned for being a “bad influence on society” — but what about the GERMS?

10:42 a.m.

Uber Is Sorry for ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ Promo

Uber now knows there are ways to appreciate your wife other than allowing her to “take a day off from the kitchen.”

10:26 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Cast in Historical Underground Abortion Drama Call Jane

Chicago’s Jane Collective helped women terminate pregnancies in the late 1960s and early 1970s prior to Roe v. Wade.

10:20 a.m.

What Was Ben Affleck Drinking at the Emmys? Water!

Welcome to the Cut’s new, weekly gossip column.

10:00 a.m.

Watch: Instagram Influencers Explain How to Carefully Plan a Spontaneous Photo

Mastering the subtle art of the planned candid.

9:16 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Will Talk About Hillary Clinton’s Book on Dr. Oz

The interview is slated to air on Thursday, September 21.

8:34 a.m.

The Real Lives of Young Women Living in Saudi Arabia

What it’s like to come of age in one of the strictest countries in the world.

8:05 a.m.

Big News on the Way For Blac Chyna’s Rap Career

She’s reportedly already met with four labels.

8:00 a.m.

How Self-Expression Replaced Love As the Most Important Part of a Marriage

A new book argues that, in the past few decades, there’s been a dramatic change in what we expect from our spouses.

7:00 a.m.

Nour Is a Syrian Immigrant. She’s Afraid to Say Her Name Out Loud in America.

The September edition of the Cut’s Golden Door comic.

7:00 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Pamela Adlon of Better Things

The creator, writer, showrunner and star of FX’s Better Things talks about directing season two on her own and how she balances work and motherhood.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Report: Ryan Phillippe’s Girlfriend Sues Him After Alleged Assault

TMZ reports that Phillippe’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, claims he threw her down a flight of stairs.

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Why Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Sounds Like Canadian Punk

There was a slight mixup at the factory.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

Commentator Says She Was ‘Raped’ by Fox News Host

Scottie Nell Hughes claims the network blacklisted her after she reported alleged sexual assault.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Has Some Theories About Tom Brady and Donald Trump

He speculated about Ivanka Trump and Gisele Bündchen on TMZ Live.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Join a Photo Walk Honoring Bill Cunningham This Wednesday

Celebrating the new documentary The Times of Bill.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Postwar Exuberance in the Photos of Robert Doisneau

A new collection spotlights the photographer’s work for Vogue Paris.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Erdem Imagined a Freaky Friday Body Swap

What happens Queen Elizabeth and Dorothy Dandridge switch places.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Emporio Armani Returns to London With a Candy-Colored Show

The after-party appropriately featured some nostalgic ‘80s music.