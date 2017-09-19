Elisabeth Moss Cast in Historical Underground Abortion Drama Call Jane

Elisabeth Moss is your go-to actress when it comes to the struggle for women’s reproductive freedom and the extremely heavy price paid by those to whom it is denied. Therefore it should come as no surprise that the actress, who took home the Emmy Sunday night for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, will reportedly star in the upcoming drama Call Jane, according to Variety. Co-written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, the movie gives a historical account of the Abortion Counseling Service of Women’s Liberation in Chicago, also known as the Jane Collective or simply Jane. From 1969 until 1973, the year Roe v. Wade made abortion legal at the federal level, the group covertly provided women with abortions. Woman in Gold and My Week With Marilyn director Simon Curtis will direct.
