Everlane Makes Blazers Now, Too

Now that they’ve tackled jeans, Everlane’s moved on to their next category to make your weekday life easier: blazers. Surprisingly, this is the first time the brand has ventured into making suit jackets, and like all of their launches, it’s carefully thought out. Made from their Italian GoWeave fabric, a wrinkle-resistant wool, the slim-cut blazer fits nicely at the shoulders and nips in slightly at the waist without being too tight. In classic black, sleek navy, or a surprisingly wearable dark green, they’re yet another well-made basic you’ll wear over and over. Add on the matching pants and you can cobble together a suit for under $200 but it looks just as good on its own as well.

