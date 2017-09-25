Everlane Makes Blazers Now, Too

Now that they’ve tackled jeans, Everlane’s moved on to their next category to make your weekday life easier: blazers. Surprisingly, this is the first time the brand has ventured into making suit jackets, and like all of their launches, it’s carefully thought out. Made from their Italian GoWeave fabric, a wrinkle-resistant wool, the slim-cut blazer fits nicely at the shoulders and nips in slightly at the waist without being too tight. In classic black, sleek navy, or a surprisingly wearable dark green, they’re yet another well-made basic you’ll wear over and over. Add on the matching pants and you can cobble together a suit for under $200 but it looks just as good on its own as well.
Check out all three colors below.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
