The Alexander Wang Show Will Have Multiple Locations

Alexander Wang is no stranger to a spectacle. The designer’s spring/summer 2018 show will be held at multiple locations, the Cut has learned, including La Esquina in Manhattan. The event, always known as WangFest, will begin at 7:30, but the runway show starts at 9:30, at least according to invitations. Standard fare for fashion’s biggest party boy. Here is everything we know – we’ll continue to update this post throughout the night.

The first thing: Wang gave away 100 wristbands for this show at his store this morning, beginning at 11 a.m. (though people were camped out long before then).

Bella Hadid is taking over his brand’s Instagram stories and teased several of other models who will apparently walk in his show, including Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Candace Swanepole, Suki Waterhouse, and Kaia Gerber.

Currently, the sidewalk is barricaded on Lafayette between Kenmare and Spring streets. Two buses, currently with paper covering the windows, will block off either end.

If you weren't one of the lucky 100 to get a wristband? Watch the livestream beginning at 7:30.

