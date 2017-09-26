Haute Couture on Display in a Cozy Parisian Home

View Slideshow Photo: Steph Wilson. Styled by Rebecca Ramsey.

A series examining the outer edges of style.

Paris is the world headquarters of haute couture, but it’s not all glitter. Wander in any direction, and you’ll find the kind of mundane street life that exists in every city around the world. In this shoot, photographer Steph Wilson sets fall’s most fantastical clothes against the city’s everyday bustle.

As a base for the shoot, Wilson used an ex-Hollywood producer’s family home. Her best friend spotted the house, and they both quickly fell in love. “No set designer in the world could have created the years upon years of family quirk and endearment,” she says.

The familiarity of ordinary home life creates a startling contrast with the extravagance of the clothes. Atelier Versace’s sequin armored catsuit appears on a model lounging on a terrace, while Giambattista Valli’s voluminous off-the-shoulder gown pops up in a small room against paper movie posters. Click through the slideshow to see the full portfolio of haute couture in the urban Parisian wild.

Production Credits:

Photos by Steph Wilson

Styled by Rebecca Ramsey

Produced by Biel Parklee

Hair by Hélène Bidard at ArtList

Makeup by Megumi Itano at Calliste Agency

Model: Leah Rodl at Oui Management

Photography Assistant: Alice Bullough

Fashion Assistant: Sidney Prawatyotin