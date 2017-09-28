Oversize Coats Are the Coziest Fall Trend

Photo: Youngjun Koo

Welcome to Extremes, a series examining the outer edges of style.

Most extreme fashion trends never make the leap from the runways to the subway platform. But here’s one that sits at the happy place between practical and cool: Big outerwear. Massive down puffers and sweeping wool overcoats were everywhere last Fashion Week, and they’re exactly what you need when the temperature takes a nosedive. It might still feel summery out there, but now’s the time to buy, before winter panic sets in. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites at every budget.

The Julia Sarr-Jamois Dupe

Love the pink number on Jamois above? This is a good budget look-alike. Buy Mango Ring Oversize Quilted Coat $130, Spring

If You Prefer Purple

In case pink isn’t your color, try this lavender shade. Buy & Other Stories Hooded Puffer Jacket $245, & Other Stories

When You Own Too Much Black

Forest green is a classic alternative. Buy House of Sunny Upscale Coat $165, Need Supply

If You Have the Winter Blues

A coat that reminds you of sunny skies is a good mood booster. Buy Topshop Collarless Wool Blend Coat $270, Nordstrom

When You Like to Pile on the Layers

Swing sleeves and a roomy body means that you can wear as many sweaters as you need. Buy Harris Wharf London Oversized Single Breasted Coat $462, Farfetch

If You Want to Be Swaddled in Warmth

Photo: 17-09-01 jessieli AM1 B1 robstebler W The closest you’ll get to wearing your favorite blanket out of the house. Buy Mara Hoffman Will Coat $595, Shopbop

If You Want to Look Like Emmanuelle Alt

The French Vogue editor loves a double-breasted, gold-button coat, especially with skinny jeans and spiky boots. Buy Raey Double-breasted Wool and Cashmere-blend Coat $758, MATCHESFASHION

If You’re a Snuggler

Photo: 17-09-12 maritzaveer AM1 B1 chelseaprice W On a brisk day, you’ll be happy to hunker down between those big, fuzzy lapels. Buy Ulla Johnson Harley Parka $970, Shopbop

The Classic Investment

Ready to plunk down some substantial cash on a beautiful coat? Camel wool-and-cashmere is a safe bet. Buy Totême Annecy Oversized Wool and Cashmere-blend Coat $1,000, Net-a-Porter

The Street-Style Favorite

From the same mind who thought up the most popular dress at New York Fashion Week comes this color-block number that’ll definitely be a big hit come February. Buy Rejina Pyo Kate Oversized Wool-blend Felt Coat $1,210, Net-a-Porter

The One That’ll Sell Out Fast

Mansur Gavriel’s clothes sold quickly the day they debuted on the runway, but Net-a-Porter has a little more stock left if you missed this one the first time. Buy Mansur Gavriel Oversized Wool-felt Coat $1,295, Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.