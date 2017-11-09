Report: White Sneakers Are Still Cool

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.

In a Fashion Week fog of Balenciaga sock boots and quirky Céline sandals, designer Sara Battaglia’s street style was a breath of fresh air. She wore a gray-checked skirt-suit and carried a colorful bucket bag from her own fall collection, but what made the look was her $60 Converse sneakers.

Recall the feeling of getting a fresh pair of kicks for the first day of school: You wanted to wear them with everything, right? This is the Fashion Week version — and unlike those Balenciagas and Céline’s, you can get them all for under $100. Read on for eight options inspired by Battaglia’s look.

The Ones She Actually Wore

Like a grown-up version of Ginger Spice’s ‘90s platforms. Buy Converse Chuck Taylor Platform Low Tops $60, Nike

Because the Puma Creepers Are Sold Out

Another versatile style by the sporty brand. Buy Puma Clyde Core Sneakers $75, Need Supply

The Ones for Color Fanatics

Photo: afront Here’s a way to do color and white sneakers at the same time. And they say you can’t have it all! Buy Vans Old Skool Sneakers $55, Nordstrom

The French ‘It’ Sneaker

French brand Veja’s sneakers are made out of organic and fair trade materials, and unlike Stan Smiths, you probably won’t see them on every trip to the deli. Buy Veja Magenta Esplar Sneakers $118, Anthropologie

The Cool New Collab

Clothing brand A.L.C. partnered up with Nike to take on the 70s mainstay, the Cortez. A cool feature: The laces are just long enough to be worn like a ballet slipper. Buy Nike x A.L.C. Cortez $100, Nordstrom

For the Perpetually messy

This eggshell knit will survive the occasional puddle, and it’s so breathable. Buy Adidas Knit Gazelle Sneakers $80, Need Supply

The Preppy Ones

Photo: afront Tretorn is quietly making a comeback among fashion types, and the deep blue accents feel right in line with the season. Buy Tretorn NYlite Sneakers $53, Nordstrom

The Unexpected Bargain

Topshop’s sneaker selection was made for minimalists who want to spend under $50. Buy Coffee Lace Up Trainers $40, Topshop

