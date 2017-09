The Latest on the Cut

15 mins ago

Mary Karr on the Book That Showed Her the Power of Coldness

The Lover, by Marguerite Duras, is “beyond anything that I as a writer could do.”

15 mins ago

Does Anyone Know You Better Than Your Childhood Best Friend?

Talking with author Christopher Bollen about his new novel The Destroyers, a resonant tale of friendship in the guise of a slick mystery thriller.

6:30 a.m.

Me, You, and the Fantasy I Projected Onto You

You think a crisis romance is the start of your new life, but really it’s the end of the old.

6:00 a.m.

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: ‘Is My Relationship Too Perfect?’

It’s common for people with unhappy histories to feel anxious around happiness.

6:00 a.m.

11 Summer Street-Style Looks to Steal for Fall

From Paris to Copenhagen.

12:50 a.m.

Blake Griffin Reportedly Put His Arm Around a Disinterested Kendall Jenner

According to E! News, the pair were on a “double date” with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons.

12:00 a.m.

Meet the World’s Most Powerful Pets

From France’s new First Dog, Nemo, to Finland’s Lennu, who is “not fully media trained.”

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

Watch a Very Fashionable Apocalypse Film Courtesy of Miu Miu

What if you could escape underground for a year?

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Eric Trump Says His Dad Ignores the Haters or Else He’d Get Depressed

The middle Trump son comes out against the press in defense of his father.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

How to Write a Sympathy Card

This book has all the right words to say.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Official Hired by Trump Literally Listed Attacking Hillary Clinton on Her Résumé

Candice Jackson is not concerned with subtlety.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Area Man Explains to Former Vogue Editor Why Fashion Is Bad for Women

Sucks for us.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The 5 Most Annoying Quotes From This Montauk Real-Estate Bro

Dylan Eckardt is at it again.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson on Meditation, Exercise, and Why She Started Eating Better

“I find myself being in a meditative state all the time.”

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Thinks North West Would Make a Better President Than Trump

“And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Somebody Beheaded a Christopher Columbus Statue in New York

A New York City mayoral candidate recently called Columbus “the founder of our nation.”

Yesterday at 1:41 p.m.

This NFL Player Wants to Make a Heartwarming Cartoon Film About Black Hair

No princesses, just real people.

Yesterday at 1:38 p.m.

10 Pairs of Arty Earrings to Make Any Outfit More Interesting

Mattise and Calder would approve.

Yesterday at 1:07 p.m.

This Body Oil Smells Like the Beach, But Better

More coconut-y, less briny.

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Forget WeWork, Try Working From the Gym

I worked out of an Equinox for two months. Here’s how it went.