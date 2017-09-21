Fenty Beauty Announces New Holiday Line

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Just as we were beginning to come down from the collective, delirious high that was the launch of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty 13 days ago, the singer, beauty mogul, and wine glass-accessorizer announced a new holiday line called the Galaxy Collection.

Rihanna unveiled the new collection at a launch party in Paris on Thursday, where she presented a short teaser video, and applied makeup on guests herself.

SNEAK PEEK. The Holiday Collection drops Oct 13. Comment below if you're ready. @badgalriri @sephorafrance #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Unlike the warm nudes, golds and pinks from her first line, the Galaxy Collection features a bright array of metallic and shimmery blues, golds, pinks, silvers, purples, and greens.

HOLIDAY COLLECTION. You ready? October 13. @badgalriri A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The Galaxy Collection will be available to purchase at Sephora and the Fenty Beauty website on October 13th, which means you have under a month to prepare yourself for all of the “out of this world” headlines which will inevitably follow.