Here’s the Rihanna Highlighter That Glistened All the Way Down the Runway

Photo: Biel Parklee.

You may only wear one shade of highlighter, but leave it to Rihanna, queen of extra, to ask her Fenty x Puma models to wear three. It’s not just good business sense now that she has her own beauty line, but also the best way to make sure the models’ cheekbones gleamed at last night’s show.

James Kaliardos, Fenty Beauty’s resident artist, applied the highlighter using a layering technique. Models with lighter skin were given Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti as a base, with warmer toned models getting Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule. Lighting Dust/Fire Crystal was applied in a “C’ formation from the temple to just above the cheekbone. And then the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife was patted on the cheekbones to create a multidimensional look.

Rihanna’s hairstylist, Yusef, created the hair look for the show, which described as “bad girl athletic.” Stylists created two ponytails, the first gathered from the front to the crown of the head. Next, they joined the two ponytails together with colored bungee ties (made to match the collection and the pink sand dunes on the runway) and used a Dyson Supersonic Dryer (the fanciest) for flyaways.