Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In this ever-changing world we call 2017, at least there are two constants we can look to: George Clooney hates Donald Trump, and George Clooney hates Steve Bannon. He’s let his vast disdain for both men be known ever since the inauguration, scoffing that our president is a bona fide member of the“Hollywood elite,” thanks to all of his acting credits, despite advocating against this so-called tony group. But with Bannon, Clooney switches gears a bit and seems to enjoy taunting the former chief strategist about the many Hollywood failures Bannon has endured: Most prominently, the “Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots” Bannon wrote that never made its way to the big screen. And Clooney really wants you to remember that fun fact. “Steve Bannon is a failed fucking screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable,” Clooney told a group of journalists at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my ass to get me to do one of his stupid-ass screenplays.”

In fact, don’t expect Clooney to cool it on the Bannonian insults anytime soon. “I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head,” he continued. “I’d be ashamed ten years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse, weren’t still [after me].” So in the meantime, once again, we’d like to ask Clooney this question: How can we obtain that Shakespearean rap-musical screenplay?