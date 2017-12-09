Watch Cute Cats Climb All Over Clare Waight Keller’s New Givenchy

We don’t know much about what designer Clare Waight Keller’s debut at Givenchy will look like when it walks the runway at Paris Fashion Week this season. But we do know that Clare Waight Keller loves cats.

In July, Givenchy teased the spring 2018 collection with images of a lace-clad model holding an adorable cat. (Whose bell collar will also be available for purchase.) And today, in addition to a new omni-channel e-commerce platform and website, the brand also released a short video shot by Steven Meisel titled Transformation Seduction. This time, with even more cats.

“I love the idea of a woman with a feline air,” wrote Keller in a press release. “A person may seem slightly reserved, but they have that serene, straightforward gaze. They’re seductive. You want to meet them, know more about them, and be like them.”

Well, we certainly can’t wait to meet the new Givenchy cat lady. Watch the full clip, here.