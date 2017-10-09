Gloria Steinem Made Her New York Fashion Week Debut

“Stronger in color” was the theme of tonight’s Prabal Gurung spring 2018 show, where the front-row guest list reflected the designer’s passion for fashion activism: Gloria Steinem (at her first New York Fashion Week show ever), Huma Abedin, DeRay Mckesson, and Cleo Wade.
Angled mirrors framed the runway at Skylight Studios, making for kaleidoscopic scenes once the show started. The Hadid sisters opened and closed the show, but Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine were the true standouts: slaying the runway per usual, but this time in jewel-tone, elegantly twisted dresses with trendy details like button detailing and sequins.
At the end of the show, Gurung ran onto the runway in a t-shirt bearing the words RESIST WITH LOVE. The shirt and another tee with the slogan I AM A MICHELLE were given to guests on the way out.
