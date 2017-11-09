Go Backstage at Fenty and Sies Marjan

View Slideshow Photo: Biel Parklee and Landon Speers.

Backstage at New York Fashion Week yesterday, designers prepared for more than the typical runway show. Photographer Landon Speers and the Cut’s senior photo editor Biel Parklee captured Aziz Ansari and Jonah Hill hanging with models before Opening Ceremony’s dance-themed show, and the motocross bike waiting for Rihanna’s unexpected Fenty x Puma exit.

Click ahead to see Sies Marjan working in his atelier moments before the show, surrounded by bolts of fabric, and Gigi Hadid at Prabal Gurung.