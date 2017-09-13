Go Backstage With Coach, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Vaquera

Photo: Landon Speers and Biel Parklee.

Three shows at New York Fashion Week yesterday were like pure energy shots, all presenting unexpected takes on the traditional backstage scene. Maryam Nassir Zadeh staged a guerrilla show on the East River Track (plus a performance by Solange). Vaquera models donned oversize cowboy hats and oversize bows, and Coach had a springy, insta-friendly peach wall backstage, before models took to the glittering catwalk. All three designers added a bit more pep in the Fashion Week step.

Click ahead to see our freshest portfolio yet, featuring credit-card dresses, men’s corsets, and the front-row crowd in Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s bleachers.

