Goop Is Partnering With Christian Louboutin for Some Very Expensive Shoes

Photo: Emily Berl/Emily Berl

Goop these days is a little bit like the universe: full of mysteries and ever expanding. Up next for the Goop empire, in addition to vitamins and a collectible print issue, is a limited capsule collaboration with Christian Louboutin. The project will include three styles, including a kitten heel, wooden platform booties, and spiked smoking flats, with prices ranging from $795 to $945. Starting this Friday, it will launch exclusively on goop.com and in their permanent store in Los Angeles, with a baby shoe to follow later in the fall. Scroll below to see all of the styles.