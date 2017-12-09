The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 6

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily CliffsNotes below.

DAY SIX

The best cure for a case of the Mondays is a hot dog in Washington Square Park, and thankfully Lela Rose’s garden soirée had plenty of them. The designers’ spring/summer 2018 presentation also had black-and-white cookies, live illustrators (including our own Samantha Hahn), and vibrant spring clothes. Rosie Assoulin’s collection used puka shells in a whole new way, while the Row paired minimalist looks with piles of pastries on every table.

At night, editors traveled uptown for Oscar de la Renta at Sotheby’s and downtown for Shayne Oliver’s take on Helmut Lang — two very different ways to end the day with a bang.

