I Just Want to Wear Sequins All Day, Every Day

Sequins are always a risk. Choose wisely, and you look like Diana Ross. Choose poorly, and you wind up looking like Fearless-era Taylor Swift (who, famously, is dead). If you’d rather resemble the queen of disco than a circa-2008 country singer, I have one word for you: Halpern.
Michael Halpern is a Versace alum who launched his eponymous label in 2016 and just showed his second collection at London Fashion Week. His bread and butter is rainbow sequins, which he affixes to pants, tops, and jumpsuits. Critics like to compare him to Bob Mackie, and Donatella herself is a fan.
If I had $1,257 to spend on a sparkly bell-sleeved minidress, Halpern’s is the sparkly bell-sleeved minidress I would buy. It’s half Edie Sedgwick, half Bianca Jagger. But since I don’t, I’ve been hunting for sequin-encrusted dresses — and skirts, and pants, and tops —that will let me feel like a disco goddess, even when I’m just walking down the street. Scroll down for seven ways to bring a little Studio 54 into your day-to-day life.
The Leopard-Print Version
Ali Wong wore a dress like this to announce her pregnancy.
The Barbie-Girl Version
Life in plastic; it’s fantastic.
The Casual Look
Seriously — you can wear this with a jean jacket and boots for day.
The Party Hero
Wear this to every social event from now until New Year’s.
The Rock-Star Pant
Who do you want to be: Charlie’s Angels? Elvis? These are your pants.
The Mermaid Skirt
It’s a pencil skirt you’ll want to twirl in.
The Original
For the lucky ones who can live my Diana Ross dreams.
