I Just Want to Wear Sequins All Day, Every Day

﻿A series examining the outer edges of style.

Sequins are always a risk. Choose wisely, and you look like Diana Ross. Choose poorly, and you wind up looking like Fearless-era Taylor Swift (who, famously, is dead). If you’d rather resemble the queen of disco than a circa-2008 country singer, I have one word for you: Halpern.

Michael Halpern is a Versace alum who launched his eponymous label in 2016 and just showed his second collection at London Fashion Week. His bread and butter is rainbow sequins, which he affixes to pants, tops, and jumpsuits. Critics like to compare him to Bob Mackie, and Donatella herself is a fan.

If I had $1,257 to spend on a sparkly bell-sleeved minidress, Halpern’s is the sparkly bell-sleeved minidress I would buy. It’s half Edie Sedgwick, half Bianca Jagger. But since I don’t, I’ve been hunting for sequin-encrusted dresses — and skirts, and pants, and tops —that will let me feel like a disco goddess, even when I’m just walking down the street. Scroll down for seven ways to bring a little Studio 54 into your day-to-day life.

The Leopard-Print Version

Ali Wong wore a dress like this to announce her pregnancy. Buy Dress 62 $132, LPA the Label

The Barbie-Girl Version

Life in plastic; it’s fantastic. Buy Good Times Sequin Dress $90, Nasty Gal

The Casual Look

Seriously — you can wear this with a jean jacket and boots for day. Buy Line & Dot Soleil Sequin Dress $80, Revolve

The Party Hero

Wear this to every social event from now until New Year’s. Buy Maje One-shoulder sequin mesh top $325, Net-a-Porter

The Rock-Star Pant

Who do you want to be: Charlie’s Angels? Elvis? These are your pants. Buy Last Night a DJ Saved My Life Sequin Pants $70, Nasty Gal

The Mermaid Skirt

It’s a pencil skirt you’ll want to twirl in. Buy G.V.G.V. Sequin Pencil Skirt $257, Farfetch

The Original

For the lucky ones who can live my Diana Ross dreams. Buy Halpern EXCLUSIVE Bell Sleeve Sequin Minidress $1,257, Browns

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.