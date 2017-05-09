Dress Up Your White Sneakers With These Colorful Socks

Where would your feet be without socks? Likely smelly, sticky, and full of blisters, but as useful as socks may be, most of the time we try to forget they exist (looking at you, ankle socks). The high-fashion sphere has tried to give socks their shine with “Billie Jean”–inspired sequin iterations from both OFF White and Saint Laurent, but similarly exciting ones on the high street end have been scarce — until today, when Happy Feet launched its Hysteria collection.

Aimed at the “fashionably conscious,” the line is full of high-octane colors like florescent yellows and blues, plus plenty of more toned-down designs and patterns that would still look great peeking out from a pair of white sneakers. Love neutrals? There’s a tan pair with just enough magenta at the hem to make them feel interesting. Prefer chunky knits? The line comes in a range of textures, from knit to viscose to an opaque sheer pair. Priced from $14- $25, they’re accessible enough that you can buy just one, or get them for all of your friends.

Buy Mia Print Ankle Sock $24, Happy Socks

Buy Poppy Ankle Sock $18, Happy Socks

Buy Frankie Nylon Mid Calf Sock $22, Happy Socks

Buy Janna Ankle Sock $18, Happy Socks

Buy Lily Rib Ankle Sock $24, Happy Socks

