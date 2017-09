Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Harrison Ford is a legendary actor, a so-so pilot, and a dad — the latter of which came out in full, grumpy force on Sunday. Ford — likely accompanied by his earring — was spotted directing traffic outside of the Queens-Midtown Tunnel in New York City.

Per TMZ, he took matters into his own hands when his vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, motioning and yelling at cars to get going.

Once he was moving back along, he also presumably threatened to turn this car around, dammit.