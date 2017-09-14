The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

5 More Beauty Looks From the Runway to Try Now

From dramatic parts to floating eyeliner.

4:14 p.m.

Jane Fonda Will Walk in One of Paris’s Biggest Runway Shows in Years

It will quite literally, shut down the Champs-Élysées.

4:05 p.m.

Jon Hamm Was Not Intimidated by Trump Because He Is Also an ‘Alpha’ Male

The pair met at an SNL after-party.

4:05 p.m.

It’s Fall. Wear Plaid.

Ten non-lumberjack ways to embrace the pattern of the season.

3:34 p.m.

Here Is Jennifer Garner Crying Over Hamilton While on Laughing Gas

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram is perfect.

3:31 p.m.

Meet the Designer Deconstructing Traditional Chinese Techniques

Lujin Zhang is a name to watch.

2:54 p.m.

Here’s President Trump Pretending to Eat an Irma-Relief Sandwich

He also complained that his gloves were too small.

2:48 p.m.

3 Women Are Suing Google for Alleged Sex Discrimination

In a class-action suit, three plaintiffs accuse the tech giant of sex discrimination against its female employees.

1:57 p.m.

Go Ahead, Wear Showgirl-Style Feathers

Prada’s matching hat and skirt make a good case for plumes.

1:56 p.m.

When Kelsea Ballerini Isn’t Working Out to EDM, She’s Eating Chick-fil-A

“When I take care of myself, I’m just better: I’m better as an artist and a person.”

1:48 p.m.

Broad City and Freedom From the Flat Iron

Last night’s hair-straightening plotline cuts to the core of who Ilana is, and what the show is all about.

1:46 p.m.

Don’t Tell Me That Young People Can’t Fix Fashion

As sweeping changes occur, we need to be setting the bar higher, not cutting people off.

1:33 p.m.

Why Having a Best Friend Is Good for Your Health

Plenty of studies link social support with increased well-being, but some relationships make more of a difference than others.

1:14 p.m.

A Little Life Author Hanya Yanagihara on Her Perfume Obsession

Here are her 19 favorite scents.

12:33 p.m.

Ashley Graham and Kate Upton Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Michael Kors, Rosario Dawson, Halsey.

12:09 p.m.

Danielle Steel’s Desk Is Just a Giant Stack of Her Own Books

Iconic.

12:03 p.m.

Marc Jacobs’s New Trend Is Elegiac

Denying retirement rumors, New York Fashion Week’s guiding light produced a moving homage to fashion relics.

11:21 a.m.

In the Age of Celebrity Surrogate Families, What Exactly Is Surrogacy?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate. We take a look at how the process works.

11:17 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Hair

Grace Coddington, Solange, Nora Ephron, and more on everything from embracing their natural hair to getting bangs.

11:14 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Says Her Opinion Doesn’t Actually Count for Much

“Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me.”