Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Turns out, Coachella 2018 won’t be the first stage Beyoncé will grace since giving birth to twins back in June. Us Weekly reports that Bey is set to headline a benefit concert at New York City’s Barclays Center to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The concert, scheduled for October 17, will be her first this year; she last performed at the 2017 Grammys in February and was expected to headline Coachella, but postponed her set until 2018 due to her pregnancy. But this time, she’ll be joined by husband Jay-Z, who is also set to headline the benefit, which will include several other Roc Nation artists to be announced — once again, we beg them to give Blue Ivy a slot!

Though it’s unclear if the two will perform together (à la the On the Run Tour) or separately, it’ll also be the first time the couple have shared a stage since Hov further aired out their marital issues on his latest album, 4:44, following Lemonade. (They last co-headlined during a campaign concert for Hillary Clinton last November.) Beyoncé recently volunteered in her hometown of Houston to help those affected by Harvey, and recorded a message for the Hand in Hand telethon reminding government officials that “national disasters don’t discriminate.”