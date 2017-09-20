Hillary Clinton Says Putin Manspread at Her

Photo: Courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

“Pokémon go to the polls.” “I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids.” Broad City. Hillary Clinton knows about these millennial things and, per a recent TV appearance, she also knows about manspreading.

Clinton’s What Happened book tour continued on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she assured the crowd that she’s not going away and discussed how she thinks the Russians messed with the election.

Colbert broached the idea that Russian president Vladimir Putin perhaps did not like her personally, which Clinton said she’d heard before, and attributed it to her time as Secretary of State.

“I don’t take it personally, I think it’s part of his worldview, which is all tied up with his anger, his disappointment in the collapse of the Soviet Union, and his feelings that we’re his number one rival,” Clinton shared. She also said that it’s “partly because I’m a woman, which does seem to get him a bit agitated.” (Putin, obsessed with his own masculinity? You don’t say.)

When Colbert asked how he demonstrated that, she continued:

“He demonstrated it, as I write in the book, there’s an expression — we certainly know it in New York — called ‘manspreading.’ And every time I met with him, it would be [splays limbs to pantomime manspreading].”

We’re about a week away from her telling Trump that he has Dadbod.