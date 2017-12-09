Hillary Clinton’s New Book Has a Great Jason Chaffetz Burn

Photo: Getty Images

After weeks of anticipation (and, in some cases, anticipatory dread), Hillary Clinton’s new memoir, What Happened, is out today. Billed as a window into Clinton’s thoughts and emotions during the 2016 presidential campaign, the book also contains its fair share of burns — some more successful than others.

Her admonishment of Joe Biden, for instance, falls a little flat. But in the first 20 pages, Clinton gets back at former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz in a passage that’s truly gold:

“To be honest, thought you were Reince.” *Chef’s kiss*

For context, Chaffetz is a former Utah representative who chaired the House Oversight Committee while Clinton was campaigning. And instead of zeroing in on then-candidate Trump’s many potential conflicts of interest, Chaffetz focused on Clinton’s email scandal, telling the Washington Post, “Even before we get to Day One, we’ve got two years’ worth of material already lined up. She has four years of history at the State Department, and it ain’t good.” (In contrast, he told the Salt Lake Tribune that Democrats should “at least let [Trump] actually become a federal employee before you start screaming for investigations,” and criticized a watchdog group that dared to question Trump’s ethics.)

After Trump’s inauguration, Chaffetz — who abruptly resigned from Congress at the end of June — posted this picture to his Instagram account:

So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues. A post shared by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

To be fair, it really could’ve been Reince – in Trump’s White House, everyone looks eerily similar.