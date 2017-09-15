Hot Irma Cop Turns Out to Be Anti-Semitic Milkshake Duck

Photo: Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

The whole internet loves hot Hurricane Irma cop, a lovely cop who’s helping people amid a natural disaster, and is also extremely handsome. [Five days pass.] Ah. Hmmm. We regret to inform you that the hot Irma cop is racist.

On Sunday, a selfie posted to the Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook page sent thousands of thirsty Facebook users chasing after the three cops in the photo, John Nordman, Michael Hamill, and Dan Rengering. Hundreds of thousands of likes and shares and comments later, the “Hot Cops” were officially a thing. Gainesville PD issued a joking statement asking people not to call 911 asking for the officers in the photo to come help them. One woman called them “hunk-a-potamases.” But less than a week later, the viral Facebook post has vanished from Facebook. Probably because it turns out that Hamill, extremely strong jawline or not, has a habit of posting anti-Semitic Facebook statuses.

Two screenshots of Hamill’s posts — one from 2013 and one from 2011 — were submitted to the Gainesville PD for review, the Gainesville Sun reports. “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, ‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?’ Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps,’” reads the status from 2013. In the status from 2011, Hamill posited that the best way to deal with “stupid people” is to “put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way.” Hamill’s Facebook appears to have since been deleted. Gainesville PD is currently conducting an investigation.

Hamill is the web’s most recent “milkshake duck,” a moniker derived from a truly perfect tweet from @PixelatedBoat. A milkshake duck, as the tweet goes, is anything that starts out being adored by the internet, but is then quickly discovered to be racist and/or generally bad. Presidential-debate star Ken Bone went from red-sweater-wearing hero to a guy whose Reddit history showed that he thought Trayvon Martin’s killing was “justified.” That kid who lost his marbles after he broke the Plinko and later turned out to be a vocal Trump supporter. Hamill is just the newest member of the club. He certainly won’t be the last.