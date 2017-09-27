Here’s How Much Frances Bean Cobain Makes a Month from Her Father’s Estate

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

I don’t know if it’s because of who her parents are, or because her Instagram handle is @space_witch666, but I never really imagined Frances Bean Cobain, the 24-year-old daughter of rockers Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, dealing in something as pedestrian as money. Rather, I pictured her floating ethereally into stores and offering the cashier a loose joint or a spell in exchange for some sort of semi-sheer, floor-length black dress. As it turns out though, Frances Bean both earns and spends money, and a great deal of it.

According to documents from her ongoing divorce proceedings against her estranged husband Isaiah Silvah, Frances Bean Cobain earns over $100,000 a month from her late father’s estate, People reports. Of that, over $95,000 comes from publicity rights, and over $6,500 comes from dividends. In all, she is reportedly worth more than $11.2 million.

Outlets have also reported that Frances Bean’s monthly expenditures exceed $200,000 (most of which is said to go to legal and accounting feels,) though the Space Witch herself contested this, tweeting: “I’m sorry, but who has the time to spend $200k a month? That’s fucking absurd. None of the information that has been reported is accurate.” (She did not however, explicitly deny the claims about her income.)

After news of her inheritance broke, Frances Bean posted to Instagram and Twitter, telling her followers “money is finite” and urging them to donate to the Humane Society in order to help animals impacted by the recent hurricanes.

‪Money is finite. Please donate to abandoned animals caught in the wreckage of hurricane Irma & Maria in the U.S. m.humanesociety.org -XO FBC‬ A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT