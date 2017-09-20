How Much Would You Pay to Dine with the President?

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Imagine for a moment you’re at dinner. It’s dimly lit, your pants are straining slightly after a full meal, and in front of you is a single scoop of ice cream in a small crystal bowl. You look across the table, and notice that your companion has two scoops of ice cream. Your eyes travel up the length of his bright red tie, past his hunched shoulders to his tanned face. He whispers: “Tremendous…”

This chilling scene could be all yours on September 28th. President Trump’s re-election campaign is raffling off a “Victory Dinner” with the President in New York City.

Trump’s team launched his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day, and held its first fundraising event in June at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., in June. Donors paid $35,000 to attend.

With bidding beginning at $35, this fundraising dinner is much more affordable. It is not yet clear where the September 28th “Victory Dinner” will be held, how many people will be attendance, or whether guests will be forced to eat meatloaf against their will.