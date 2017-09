The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

Erdem Imagined a Freaky Friday Body Swap

What happens Queen Elizabeth and Dorothy Dandridge switch places.

4 mins ago

Emporio Armani Returns to London With a Candy-Colored Show

The after-party appropriately featured some nostalgic ‘80s music.

6 mins ago

Super Mario Is Making Beauty Products

Maybe Bowser could use these to get a glow-up.

24 mins ago

How to Be Waterproof and Stylish at London Fashion Week

Stylish fanny pack? check. Houndstooth raincoat? check.

4:40 p.m.

British Men Aren’t Taking Their Parental Leave

Fewer than one percent of men in the U.K. are taking advantage of the country’s shared-parental-leave offering.

4:36 p.m.

Glossier’s Oil Wash Will Make You Excited to Wake Up Early

It’s worth the hype.

4:33 p.m.

Manolo Blahnik Himself Response to Melania Trump’s Controversial Heels

“I don’t think she’s insensitive,” says the designer.

4:18 p.m.

I Tried the World’s Most Painful Facial

And I loved it.

4:09 p.m.

R. Kelly Accuser Describes Being ‘Trained’ to Sexually Please Him at 16

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’”

3:38 p.m.

Bask in the Glory of This Amazingly Terrible Campaign Ad

Dan Helmer is here for two things: to run for Congress and to sing karaoke like he’s in Top Gun.

3:10 p.m.

Martha Stewart Bravely Asks, ‘Who’s Goop?’

Andy Cohen had to explain Goop to her.

2:30 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Talks About Women’s Equality While Getting a Foot Massage

Hmmmmmm.

2:09 p.m.

Women Across the World Have Been Exposed to Toxic Levels of Mercury, Study Finds

A study found high mercury levels in women of childbearing age.

1:59 p.m.

This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

The shutout of The Leftovers means we were denied the promised peek under Justin Theroux’s gray sweatpants.

1:57 p.m.

There’s a War Brewing Over This Campus Assault Book Review

Niche drama: feminist writers edition.

1:29 p.m.

Life of Kylie Failed in Its Mission

The finale forces us to accept we’ve learned next to nothing about Kylie Jenner.

12:15 p.m.

4 American College Students Were Attacked With Acid in a French Train Station

The young women were passing through the Saint-Charles Station in Marseille.

11:15 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: The Gossip Girl Murder Confession

Bored while stuck on a stalled subway? “I killed someone.” Sitting in a meeting waiting for my turn to talk? “I killed someone.”

10:58 a.m.

Finding ‘Post-Traumatic Growth’ After Opioid Addiction Killed My Mom

With the right conditions, a traumatic experience can lead to something like the opposite of PTSD. Mine helped me become a better mother.

10:49 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A $50 Faux-Leather Moto Jacket From Uniqlo

Jacket season is upon us.